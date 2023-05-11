LIRR: Service restored after derailment of non-passenger train

The Long Island Rail Road is reporting all service is on or close to schedule following the predawn derailment of a non-passenger work train that caused a suspension of service to Long Island City and limited service to Hunterspoint Avenue during the Thursday morning rush hour.

The railroad said the train involved in the incident in Queens was put back into service at 8:35 a.m. and as of 10 a.m. was reporting no residual delays in the system.

The incident involved an LIRR work train that the railroad said derailed near Long Island City at 2:37 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear and it also was not immediately clear how much rail may have been damaged in the incident.

The New York City Transit Authority cross-honored LIRR fares on the E train at Jamaica and on the 7 line at Woodside during the service disruptions, the MTA and LIRR said.