Long IslandTransportation

LIRR train delays, cancellations end on Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches

The Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson Branch was having delays...

The Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson Branch was having delays on Wednesday morning. Above a train pulls into the Huntington train station. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

The Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches are now running on or close to schedule.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Port Jefferson Branch was experiencing cancellations and service changes because of a disabled train near Cold Spring Harbor and switch trouble in Hicksville, the MTA said on its website.

And the Ronkonkoma Branch also had experienced delays due to equipment trouble, the MTA said.

“Our crews are on the scene at Hicksville troubleshooting the switch problem,” the MTA said in a statement on its website.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Marine veteran due in court … Hamptons affordable housing … Wind farm tour Credit: Newsday

Deep freeze creates dangerous commute ... Marine veteran due in court ... Home sales hit 40-year low ... Make your own snow

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Marine veteran due in court … Hamptons affordable housing … Wind farm tour Credit: Newsday

Deep freeze creates dangerous commute ... Marine veteran due in court ... Home sales hit 40-year low ... Make your own snow

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME