LIRR train delays, cancellations end on Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches

The Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches are now running on or close to schedule.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Port Jefferson Branch was experiencing cancellations and service changes because of a disabled train near Cold Spring Harbor and switch trouble in Hicksville, the MTA said on its website.

And the Ronkonkoma Branch also had experienced delays due to equipment trouble, the MTA said.

“Our crews are on the scene at Hicksville troubleshooting the switch problem,” the MTA said in a statement on its website.