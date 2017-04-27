LIRR: Good service after earlier warning about delays, cancellations

The Long Island Rail Road said at 8 a.m. that riders should expect good service after earlier warning them to expect delays and cancellations during the Thursday morning rush hour because of Amtrak maintenance work.

The railroad issued the advisory shortly after 7 a.m., saying that some trains to Penn Station may be diverted to Atlantic Terminal or Hunterspoint Avenue.

However, the railroad reported good service on all branches shortly after 8 a.m.

No trains were actually canceled and only one train was diverted, from Penn to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said. He said the extent of the delays was not immediately known.

Another LIRR spokesman, Shams Tarek, said earlier, “We were notified about 6 a.m. by Amtrak that they discovered during overnight inspections that there was some track work that needs to be done in Penn Station.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Amtrak said in an alert at 6:30 a.m. on its website that the delays were “due to ongoing track inspections and maintenance” at Penn Station.