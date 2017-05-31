LIRR faces backlash from riders over ‘covfefe’ tweet

The Long Island Rail Road is leaving comedy to the professionals.

The LIRR’s official Twitter account joined in on the “covfefe” jokes Wednesday, only to face backlash from commuters on the social media site and later delete the tweet.

A confusing tweet from President Donald Trump — which read “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” — went viral overnight, resulting in social media users trying to find out what the nonword “covfefe” meant.

But not all LIRR customers were amused when the train’s Twitter account offered its own take early Wednesday: “How many #LIRR commuters are enjoying their morning covfefe?”

The response was swift from angry riders, dozens of whom replied with complaints about this week’s service disruptions, which included two rush-hour trains getting stuck in the East River tunnel for several hours Tuesday morning.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“@LIRR Your sense of humor is on par with train service — lacking in substance!” tweeted user @EileenD01.

“Dear LIRR: Never. Tweet.” tweeted user @gmanolatos.

“It’ll be cold covfefe by the time we get there,” tweeted user @rusty4272.

The response prompted the LIRR to delete the tweet, said spokesman Aaron Donovan.

“We completely understand riders’ continuing frustration with Amtrak’s infrastructure failures,” he said in a statement. “Going forward, we’ve instructed all of our staff, even the ones who think they’re funny, to leave the jokes to the comedians.”