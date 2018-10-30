LIRR opens upgraded stations in Farmingdale, Wantagh

The LIRR is trumpeting station improvement projects in Farmingdale and Wantagh.

The Long Island Rail Road on Tuesday opened the doors of its newly upgraded Farmingdale station building, which includes new accessibility features in restrooms, a new waiting room with terrazzo flooring, tile and wood wall and ceiling finishes, new doors and windows, and upgraded electrical, plumbing and ventilation systems. Technological improvements included surveillance cameras, LCD information displays, and USB charging stations.

The facade of the 128-year-old building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was restored to its original brick architecture. Other improvements at the station, which is used by 3,800 customers daily, are planned for next year.

The LIRR also recently completed a $27 million renovation project at its Wantagh station that included new platforms, a new elevator and other changes. In a statement, LIRR president Phillip Eng said the two station improvements are an acknowledgment that train stations “are an ongoing part of the history and landscape of each community they serve.”

"The Long Island Rail Road's focus continues to be on how we can improve on the many ways customers experience our system. Along with improving train service and reliability, we want to make sure when they're at our stations, they have the comforts and amenities they're used to having at other world-class transportation outlets," Eng said. “The attention to detail in these station renovations recognizes the important relationship between LIRR stations and the communities that surround them.”

The projects are among 100 funded by the state as part of an ongoing $6.6 billion expansion and modernization of the railroad.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday touted a series of other previously approved transportation-improvement projects on Long Island totaling $48.9 million.

They involve road resurfacing projects at eight locations, including along Route 101/Port Washington Boulevard in the Town of North Hempstead, and Route 105/Jerusalem Avenue in the Town of Hempstead; pedestrian safety improvements along Route 110 in Suffolk County; updates for electronic message boards on state roads throughout Long Island; and other improvement projects on Route 135/Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway, the Bethpage State Parkway, the Robert Moses Causeway.

"State roads throughout Long Island accommodate millions of travelers each year, and it is critical that our transportation infrastructure meets the highest safety standards," Cuomo said in a statement.