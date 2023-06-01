LIRR workers' long hours increased accident risk, severe fatigue, audit finds

LIRR track employees worked shifts of 24 consecutive hours, or longer, on more than 4,000 occasions over an 18 month span — a practice that “can lead to fatigue and increase the risks of accidents” on the railroad, according to a new audit released Thursday.

Long Island Rail Road officials, responding to the audit from the office of the MTA Inspector General, said it has taken steps to reduce excessive hours worked by some employees, including by hiring more of them.

The audit found that employees of the LIRR’s engineering department worked 7% of all their hours “at risk of severe fatigue.” They include 267 track workers who worked shifts of 24 hours or longer 4,375 times between January 2021 and June 2022.

"Fatigued workers put the safety of employees, the public, and railroad assets at risk, and we should not continue to normalize the situation," said acting MTA Inspector General Elizabeth Keating in a statement. "Railroad management is also concerned and plans to take constructive actions to vigilantly manage excessive work hours."

The report noted that one worker put in 24-hour shifts 64 different times during the study period, while another once worked 84-hours straight.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The report cited several reasons for the excessive hours worked by some LIRR employees, including contractually-obligated work rules, and staffing shortages while the railroad was taking on “a large number of high-priority capital projects.”

The audit made several recommendations for the LIRR to address the problem, including working with unions on new contract terms that would allow for limits on shift lengths based on fatigue risk.

Anthony Simon, who heads the union representing LIRR track workers, said, rather than focusing on work rule changes, the LIRR should better manage outside contractors that rely on railroad employees working overtime to carry out projects, like the Third Track. He said the railroad was aware of fatigue concerns before committing to some of those projects, but did not adequately add staff.

"Around-the-clock work requires around-the-clock hours," Simon said.

In a statement, MTA spokesperson David Steckel said the railroad “will never compromise on employee safety.” He said the railroad has made efforts to cut back on excessive hours, including by filling open positions and beginning work on the creation of a “manpower office” to better plan and coordinate work shifts.

“The LIRR is always looking for opportunities to work with its union partners and identify opportunities to decrease consecutive hours and improve safety,” Steckel said.

The audit looked at LIRR data, including employee work logs, but did not confirm that employees reported to have worked excessive hours actually did so. The inspector general’s office has previously uncovered cases of LIRR workers sleeping on the job, or being home when they claimed to be working.

An investigation into excessive overtime at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority led to five current or former LIRR employees being convicted on various charges related to lying about their work hours.