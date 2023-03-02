LIRR admits it misjudged demand with Grand Central Madison opening, will add Brooklyn shuttles, cars to trains

Acknowledging that many Long Island commuters “have not had a good experience this week” since the LIRR overhauled its schedule for the opening of Grand Central Madison, the railroad’s president said Thursday that several changes are on the way, including more frequent Brooklyn shuttles and more cars on the busiest trains.

Long Island Rail Road interim president Catherine Rinaldi on Thursday outlined plans to bring some relief to exasperated LIRR commuters, who have dealt with crowded trains and platforms and longer waits since Monday, when the railroad enacted its new service plan.

“We are looking on a train-by-train basis — every train, every day — how long is it? Who’s on it? How crowded is it? And we’re making adjustments to be able to reflect actually what we’re seeing out there,” Rinaldi told reporters at the railroad’s busy Jamaica station, which has seen much of the crowding and confusion since Monday. “We’re trying to make adjustments to give customers a better experience than they’ve had this week. They have not had a good experience this week. We recognize that."

Rinaldi said the railroad has already begun adding cars to some of its busiest trains, and will do so more extensively beginning next week. The railroad had cut down the size of some trains, which previously consisted of as many as 12 cars, but were reduced to as few as six, so the railroad could create more trains to meet its 41% increase in service.

The railroad will lengthen more trains next week, focusing on the most heavily-utilized branches, including Huntington, Ronkonkoma, Babylon and Port Washington. Some trains will return to having as many as 10 cars, but none will have 12.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Adding cars to some trains will mean taking them away from others, said Rinaldi, adding that those decisions will be made using ridership data.

Rinaldi also acknowledged that the railroad’s projections for rider demand at Grand Central Madison have been off.

“The service plan was based, basically, on a 60-40 split” with the majority of riders expected to go to Penn. “We’re seeing 70-30 now. Will it stay 70-30? I don’t know.”

Gerard Bringmann, chairman of the LIRR Commuter Council, and a nonvoting MTA Board member, said there is “no excuse” for the kind of crowding passengers have endured this week, especially given that LIRR ridership remains more than 30% below pre-COVID levels, and the LIRR added 271 daily trains to its schedule on Monday.

“We should not have standing room only,” Bringmann said. “So something went wrong somewhere with the schedule.”

The LIRR is also taking steps to address complaints about its new shuttle service to and from Atlantic Terminal. As of Monday, most Brooklyn riders have to transfer at Jamaica to a platform dedicated to the shuttles. But riders have said the shuttle trains have operated too infrequently, resulting in long waits in the cold, and packed conditions on the trains and platforms.

Rinaldi said the LIRR will add another train on the Brooklyn branch next week, increasing the frequency of the shuttles, and allowing riders to wait on board a train at Jamaica, instead of outside.

Brooklyn-bound commuter Robin Effron, of Garden City, just missed a shuttle Thursday morning and was forced to wait several minutes with her baby in a stroller for the next train.

“It seems like a real loss to be able to go directly there and have a little bit of seamless commute that way,” Effron said.