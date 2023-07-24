Long IslandTransportation

Person fatally struck on LIRR tracks near Hillside, Queens

The LIRR at Jamaica station.

The LIRR at Jamaica station. Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Alfonso A. Castillo

A person was struck and killed by a Long Island Rail Road train near Hillside, Queens Monday morning, officials said. The fatal incident caused service disruptions.

The railroad first notified customers about the incident just before 6 a.m., when it sent out an email alert about “police activity west of Hillside” that was causing trains to bypass some stops.

The railroad later confirmed in another email that “Police and EMS are responding to a trespasser on the tracks who was struck by a train west of Hillside Employees Only Facility.”

Monday afternoon MTA officials said a person who was not authorized to be on the tracks was killed by a train between the Jamaica and Hollis stations around 5:26 a.m. MTA Police are investigating the incident.

The incident resulted in several train cancellations and delays of up to 25 minutes throughout the morning rush hour, in part because of congestion through Jamaica.

