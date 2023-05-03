Stable service: More LIRR trains to Belmont Park this race season

Race fans can get from the train track to the racetrack easier than ever for Thursday's season opener at Belmont Park, Long Island Rail Road officials said.

As Belmont begins its spring/summer racing meet Thursday, LIRR officials reminded fans that they can get to and from the track using the new Elmont-UBS Arena station, which began providing full service in February.

The railroad will run 30 trains to and from the station during track hours, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 78 trains on weekends. The trains will serve both Penn Station and the LIRR’s new Manhattan terminal, Grand Central Madison.

“Having direct service from the East Side of Manhattan and a one seat ride to Belmont Park makes it easy for racing fans to enjoy a beautiful day at the track,” LIRR interim president Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement.

Last year, the LIRR ran just eight trains total to Elmont — only on weekends and only to and from New York City. Before the opening of the new station, the railroad was hamstrung using the 118-year old Belmont Park station, which was at the end of a small rail spur off the Hempstead branch. It handled just two round-trip trains during racing days.

The new station, while farther from the track, is on the railroad’s Main Line, allowing for more frequent trains and service in both directions. It’s also the first time LIRR riders can get directly to the track without having to change at Jamaica.

From the Elmont-UBS Arena station, fans can take a free shuttle bus operated by the New York Racing Association to get to the grandstand.