LIRR rerouting trains to Penn Station from Grand Central Madison

The Long Island Rail Road will reroute four rush-hour Grand Central Madison trains back to Penn Station, transit officials said Thursday, as commuters continue complaining about crowding and long waits at the LIRR's original, and most heavily used, Manhattan terminal.

Two morning trains that have been bound for Grand Central will instead terminate at Penn Station starting Monday: the 5:42 a.m. out of Ronkonkoma and the 7:54 a.m. out of Long Beach.

During the evening rush hour, the 5:28 p.m. train to Babylon, which has originated at Grand Central for the last two weeks, will instead depart from Penn Station.

In addition, one morning reverse-peak train, the 7:31 a.m. to Hempstead, will leave from Penn Station, rather than Grand Central.

"Before these schedules took effect, we said we'd be watching closely from hour one, and we have been," LIRR interim president Catherine Rinaldi said at a Grand Central news conference Thursday afternoon.

In another change, four morning Penn Station-bound trains that currently originate in Brentwood will instead start in Ronkonkoma.

Rinaldi said railroad service planners have been closely monitoring ridership and looking for trends since full service to Grand Central Madison launched on Feb. 27, and are "adjusting accordingly."

Rinaldi acknowledged that the railroad "noticed a few red flags right away" in its new service plan, including higher-than-expected ridership at Penn, which has resulted in severe crowding on some trains and stations, and issues with the frequency of the new shuttle trains serving the Brooklyn branch.

Rinaldi said the railroad has since added cars to the 30 busiest trains, and added more Brooklyn trains to reduce wait times to about seven minutes during peak travel periods.

"It's been better every day than the day before," said Rinaldi, who expects to roll out further changes in the coming weeks. "These are the things we can do now."

Check back for updates on this developing story.