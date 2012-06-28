Long IslandTransportation

LIRR restores Port Washington line service

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

Signal trouble forced the temporary suspension of service on the Port Washington Branch of the Long Island Rail Road on Thursday morning.

The railroad said service was suspended at 6:45 a.m.

It was restored about a half-hour later, officials said.

The MTA website said that New York City Transit cross-honored fares on the No. 7 line while service was out.

The first train to operate from Great Neck after service resumed was at 7:17 a.m., that train was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 8 a.m.

The first train to operate from Port Washington was the 7:19 a.m. train, due at Penn at 7:58 a.m. That train is operating seven minutes late, officials said.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?