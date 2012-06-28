LIRR restores Port Washington line service

Signal trouble forced the temporary suspension of service on the Port Washington Branch of the Long Island Rail Road on Thursday morning.

The railroad said service was suspended at 6:45 a.m.

It was restored about a half-hour later, officials said.

The MTA website said that New York City Transit cross-honored fares on the No. 7 line while service was out.

The first train to operate from Great Neck after service resumed was at 7:17 a.m., that train was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 8 a.m.

The first train to operate from Port Washington was the 7:19 a.m. train, due at Penn at 7:58 a.m. That train is operating seven minutes late, officials said.