LIRR Ronkonkoma branch service resumes with delays after person struck by train at Wyandanch

Service on the Ronkonkoma branch of the Long Island Rail Road resumed Tuesday evening after a person on the tracks was struck by a train at Wyandanch, MTA officials said.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., a train heading east from Penn to Ronkonkoma fatally struck an unauthorized person on the tracks west of Wyandanch station, officials said.

Service was suspended east of Farmingdale in both directions for more than an hour as emergency personnel responded to the scene and law enforcement conducted an investigation, causing several train cancellations and delays, the MTA said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the LIRR tweeted that service had resumed on the Ronkonkoma Branch with 20 to 30 minute delays.

No information was available on the condition of the person struck.