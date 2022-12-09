LIRR Ronkonkoma line restored after person fatally struck by train in Central Islip

Service was restored late Thursday on the LIRR's Ronkonkoma line after being suspended earlier as police investigated the death of a person hit by a train in Central Islip.

Service had been suspended in both directions between Ronkonkoma and Farmingdale after a train hit the person about 7 p.m., MTA officials said.

The victim, who was unauthorized to be on the tracks, was hit about a half mile east of the Central Islip station. The Long Island Rail Road restored service about 8:30 p.m.

The unidentified victim was declared dead at the scene, MTA officials said.

The LIRR had replaced trains with buses while trains were suspended. Some trains were redirected to Farmingdale into Penn Station.