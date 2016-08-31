LIRR service restored after brief suspensions

The Long Island Rail Road was operating on or close to schedule Tuesday night, after service was briefly suspended on two branches during the evening commute.

A spokesman said the problems that led to the suspensions on the Long Beach and Far Rockaway branches stemmed from signal troubles at Valley Stream, but both lines were operational — though experiencing delays up to an hour — shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The LIRR tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday that the system was on or near schedule, with only scattered, residual delays related to the signal trouble.

LIRR spokesman Salvatore Arena said that the earlier interruption caused 10- to 15-minute delays on other branches, including the Babylon, Hempstead and Montauk lines.