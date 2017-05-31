LIRR service restored between Great Neck and Port Washington

Long Island Rail Road service resumed between Great Neck and Port Washington Wednesday night, after train traffic was suspended on that line when a woman was fatally struck by a train, authorities said.

Residual delays of up to 19 minutes remain on the Port Washington branch, where a woman was struck about 5:15 p.m. at the Plandome station by a train that was due at Penn Station at 5:47 p.m., according to the LIRR.

At least seven rush-hour trains had been canceled, and LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said service had been temporarily suspended in both directions because the affected area has one track. He said buses had been provided at the three affected stations: Plandome, Manhasset and Port Washington.

Other details were not immediately available Wednesday night.