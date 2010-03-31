LIRR service restored on Ronkonkoma branch

The Long Island Rail Road has restored service on the Ronkonkoma branch after power problems near Deer Park suspended service in both directions this morning, according to the LIRR's Web site.

The problem affected service between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma.

As a result, the 8:03 a.m. train from Long Beach that is due in Penn Station at 8:54 a.m. was canceled due to a shortage of equipment. Customers will be accommodated by the 8:08 a.m. train from Long Beach, which is due in Penn Station at 9:02 a.m.