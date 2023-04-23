LIRR: Service restored on Ronkonkoma, Port Jeff lines

LIRR service along the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson lines has been restored following earlier suspensions and delays because of a power problem between Hicksville and Bethpage, the MTA said.

A PSEG spokesman said a substation in the area experienced a one-minute loss of power at 7:12 a.m. Service was disrupted at 7:45 a.m., with service resuming with delays on the Port Jefferson Branch at 8:25 a.m. and the Ronkonkoma Branch at 8:29 a.m., according to the MTA.

“The LIRR cooperated with PSEG while they resolved a brief disruption affecting power supply to the railroad," MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said in an emailed statement.