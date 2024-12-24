LIRR service changes: Port Jefferson Branch sees some cancellations

At least four Long Island Rail Road trains were canceled on Tuesday, as crews dealt with a disabled train causing a service suspension on the Port Jefferson Branch.

Service between Port Jefferson and Stony Brook remained suspended at 8:20 a.m., with the LIRR saying customers were being accommodated by bus service.

The railroad said two westbound trains — the 6:14 a.m. train from Port Jefferson to Hunterspoint Avenue and the 6:40 a.m. train from Port Jefferson to Long Island City — were canceled.

Two eastbound trains — the 7:53 a.m. train from Jamaica to Port Jefferson and the 9:23 a.m. train from Huntington to Port Jefferson — were also canceled.

The issue, the railroad said, was due to a disabled train blocking access to the Port Jefferson Storage Yard. That situation also was creating limited service between Huntington and Port Jefferson.

Earlier, the LIRR said signal problems had caused delays near Jamaica on the Babylon and Montauk branches. But, as of 8 a.m., it appeared those issues were remedied, with the MTA announcing service was back on schedule.