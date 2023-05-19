LIRR South Fork Commuter Connection gets a weekend boost

Long Island Rail Road officials and East End elected representatives on Friday celebrated increased weekend transportation service for South Fork commuters.

LIRR senior vice president of operations Robert Free joined Assemb. Fred Thiele, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, and others in Hampton Bays to commemorate the expansion of the South Fork Commuter Connection — a coordinated train and shuttle bus service between Speonk and Montauk.

The South Fork Commuter Connection service began in 2019 but was typically suspended during summer weekends. LIRR officials said the increased capacity made possible by the opening of its new Grand Central Madison terminal allows them to keep the service year-round.

Beginning next week, there will be two round trips on the route during summer Fridays.

“Certainly a lot of people make their living … on the East End of Long Island. And those people need to get to work,” said Schneiderman, who noted that the rail-bus trip can shorten hourlong car commutes to as little as 10 minutes. “The difference it’s making in their lives is fundamental.”