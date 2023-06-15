Service on LIRR Babylon Branch in Massapequa briefly suspended to treat passenger with head injury
The LIRR briefly suspended service on the Babylon Branch in Massapequa after a passenger was treated for a head injury.
The incident closed the Babylon Branch in both directions east of Jamaica on Thursday afternoon when MTA police responded shortly after 3 p.m.
The passenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for a nonlife threatening injury to the head, officials said.
MTA police are investigating.
Trains were being held at Long Island Rail Road stations until the tracks reopened by 3:45 p.m.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
