Service on LIRR Babylon Branch in Massapequa briefly suspended to treat passenger with head injury

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

The LIRR briefly suspended service on the Babylon Branch in Massapequa after a passenger was treated for a head injury.

The incident closed the Babylon Branch in both directions east of Jamaica on Thursday afternoon when MTA police responded shortly after 3 p.m.

The passenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for a nonlife threatening injury to the head, officials said. 

MTA police are investigating. 

Trains were being held at Long Island Rail Road stations until the tracks reopened by 3:45 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

