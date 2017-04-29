LIRR: Track work to reduce Babylon Branch weekend service

Track work will cause a reduction in weekend service on the Babylon Branch of the Long Island Rail Road for several weekends beginning Saturday, the railroad said.

Trains on the branch will sometimes run every hour instead of every half-hour this weekend as workers replace concrete railroad ties between Rockville Centre and Merrick, the LIRR said.

Eastbound trains that depart Penn Station at 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. will terminate at Jamaica. Eastbound customers traveling to stations between Rockville Centre and Babylon will have alternate train service 30 minutes earlier or 30 minutes later.

Westbound trains that depart Babylon at 12:23 p.m., 5:23 p.m., 6:23 p.m., 7:23 p.m., 9:23 p.m. and 10:24 p.m. will be canceled. Customers at stations from Babylon to Rockville Centre will have alternate train service 30 minutes earlier or 30 minutes later.

“Similar service changes will also be in effect for several subsequent weekends as work progresses. More information will be made available as soon as possible,” the LIRR said in an electronic alert to riders.