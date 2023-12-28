Man struck by train in Rockville Centre, MTA says

Long Island Rail Road service is being delayed on the Babylon Branch after the MTA said a man on the platform was struck by a train in Rockville Centre on Thursday.

The man was transported alive to the hospital, according to the agency. At least one train has been cancelled.

The train strike occurred at about 12:44 p.m. Officials have not released any additional information, pending the investigation by MTA Police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.