Man struck by train in Rockville Centre, MTA says

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Long Island Rail Road service is being delayed on the Babylon Branch after the MTA said a man on the platform was struck by a train in Rockville Centre on Thursday.

The man was transported alive to the hospital, according to the agency. At least one train has been cancelled.

The train strike occurred at about 12:44 p.m. Officials have not released any additional information, pending the investigation by MTA Police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

