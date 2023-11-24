Section of LIE in Brookhaven to be closed overnight next week for bridge renovation

A section of the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk will be closed for a week during overnight hours while an overpass is being renovated, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Starting on Monday, traffic in both directions at Exit 63, North Ocean Avenue, in Brookhaven will be detoured onto the Service Road between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. This will allow work to be completed on the bridge deck over Blue Point Road-weather permitting.

The project is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen and replace the top layer of overpasses on the expressway, including: the eastbound and westbound spans over Blue Point Road in Brookhaven; the westbound span over Holbrook Road in Brookhaven and the eastbound and westbound spans over Round Swamp Road in Huntington. Those bridge decks are expected to be completed by next month.

Stephen Canzoneri, a spokesman for the DOT, previously said the work will extend the life of the structures by two decades.

The DOT reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and urged motorists to drive responsibly.