Around-the-clock LIRR service to Citi Field starts Monday

It will become a little easier for Long Island residents to meet the Mets this week.

The Long Island Rail Road will reinstate 24/7 service at the Mets-Willets Point Station beginning Monday, the agency announced. Service at the station during most periods will run at half-hour intervals and more frequently during peak periods.

The LIRR will also run extra trains at the end of events on an as-needed basis. These trains are not advertised on a schedule or TrainTime app until placed into service, because they are coordinated with the conclusion of Citi Field events.

The LIRR implemented full service at Mets-Willets Point in February 2021 to help transport people to and from New York City’s COVID-19 vaccination site at Citi Field. The railroad said it had received positive feedback from customers who used the station as a regular option for commuting.

“We are excited to expand our eco-friendly footprint and offer customers more sustainable, convenient options to travel, whether to games, concerts, work or other activities,” MTA Long Island Rail Road Interim President and Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinadli said. “The additional Mets-Willets Point service implemented during the pandemic provided an alternative mass transit option to Flushing, one of the most vibrant and diverse communities in the entire city, and we are pleased to be able to give people traveling to and from this area more opportunities to use the LIRR.”

Beginning Monday, eight morning peak westbound trains out of 15 between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., will not stop at Mets-Willets Point. Between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., six peak eastbound trains out of 20 peak afternoon trains will not stop at Mets-Willets Point. Customers traveling during off peak periods within city limits such as Penn Station to Mets-Willets Point can purchase a City Ticket for just $5.00.