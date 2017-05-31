MacArthur Airport receives nearly $1M for runway, officials say

Long Island MacArthur Airport is receiving nearly a million dollars in federal grants to bolster a runway at the Islip town-owned facility, according to officials.

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced yesterday that Islip is receiving a $900,000 federal Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Adminstration grant to rehabilitate the longest runway at the airport in Ronkonkoma.

“Keeping our airports running smoothly and safely each and every day is essential to the health of the region’s economy and the safety of air travelers,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a press release.

“In order for Long Island’s economy to thrive and to provide affordable traveling options for local residents, we must continue to attract business and tourism to the area and now, this grant will fund runway rehabilitation at Long Island MacArthur Airport so that all who fly in and out each day will have a pleasant and safe experience,” he said.

“Investing in our airport infrastructure enables safer, more efficient service for the businesses and travelers who utilize it every day,” Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said in the release. “These funds are a major investment that will help strengthen the local economy and allow the Long Island MacArthur Airport to finally complete renovations to their longest runway.”

The FAA grant pays for the engineering and design phase of the rehabilitation of runway 6/24. At 7,006 feet-long, the runway is used mostly by air carriers and corporate aviation, according to the town.

“Keeping up with infrastructure is an ongoing problem all over the town, and anytime you get funding like this to help maintain the structural integrity of the pavement, it’s certainly a boon,” said Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter in a phone interview. “That’s a lot of pavement.”

Carpenter said the FAA grant “comes at an opportune time,” with last week’s announcement that low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines would begin daily nonstop service to Orlando from Islip.

“There’s a lot of excitement right now,” she said. “We’re on a roll.”