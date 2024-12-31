LIRR adds extra trains on both sides of midnight, extra stops for Billy Joel concert

The Long Island Rail Road will provide additional trains for riders celebrating New Year’s Eve in Manhattan and those attending Billy Joel’s New Year’s Eve Concert at UBS Arena Tuesday night.

The MTA said 11 supplemental LIRR trains on the Babylon, Montauk, Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Port Washington branches to Grand Central Madison or Penn Station will run in the early evening Tuesday.

A dozen extra trains will also run beginning in the early overnight hours to accommodate riders heading back to Long Island from Penn Station or Grand Central Madison.

In addition, the LIRR will provide additional stops before and after service to and from Elmont-UBS Arena for the Billy Joel concert, scheduled for New Year’s Eve at 9:30 p.m.

The sold-out show is the second consecutive year Billy Joel will perform at UBS Arena. It comes months after he finished a record-breaking 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden.

Because of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, some subway trains won't stop at certain stations, and some station entrances/exits in Midtown will be closed.

Riders can visit www.mta.info the MTA app, or the TrainTime app for updates.