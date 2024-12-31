Long IslandTransportation

LIRR adds extra trains on both sides of midnight, extra stops for Billy Joel concert

The LIRR will make extra stops at the Elmont LIRR station...

The LIRR will make extra stops at the Elmont LIRR station for those attending Tuesday's Billy Joel concert at the UBS Arena. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

The Long Island Rail Road will provide additional trains for riders celebrating New Year’s Eve in Manhattan and those attending Billy Joel’s New Year’s Eve Concert at UBS Arena Tuesday night.

The MTA said 11 supplemental LIRR trains on the Babylon, Montauk, Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Port Washington branches to Grand Central Madison or Penn Station will run in the early evening Tuesday.

A dozen extra trains will also run beginning in the early overnight hours to accommodate riders heading back to Long Island from Penn Station or Grand Central Madison.

In addition, the LIRR will provide additional stops before and after service to and from Elmont-UBS Arena for the Billy Joel concert, scheduled for New Year’s Eve at 9:30 p.m.

The sold-out show is the second consecutive year Billy Joel will perform at UBS Arena. It comes months after he finished a record-breaking 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden.

Because of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, some subway trains won't stop at certain stations, and some station entrances/exits in Midtown will be closed. 

Riders can visit www.mta.info the MTA app, or the TrainTime app for updates.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

