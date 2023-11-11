Motorcycle driver killed in crash with van in Garden City

A 32-year-old female motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Garden City, Nassau County police said.

The woman was operating a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle on Franklin Avenue when she collided with a 2019 Ford Van being driven by a 69-year-old man at 4:59 p.m., police said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead by a doctor, police said.

The van operator remained at the scene and was not injured. Two female passengers in his van, a 57-year-old and an 87-year-old, were both transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.