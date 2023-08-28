Five-year extension for Madison Square Garden recommended

New York City appears poised to allow Madison Square Garden to continue operating at its present location for another five years, following a key vote Monday.

Two City Council land use subcommittees voted Monday on the five-year extension, which fell short of the Garden’s hope for a permanent extension of its special permit allowing it to hold events with more than 2,500 people at its current location on Seventh Avenue between 31st and 33rd streets on Manhattan’s West Side.

But the extension was also a setback for New York City preservationists who have been pushing for the relocation of MSG, so that a grand Penn Station could be reconstructed in its place.

Ultimately, the council decided to further put off a long-term resolution to the dispute.

“At this time, the Council cannot determine the long-term viability of an arena at this location,” Councilman Erik Bottcher said during a Manhattan hearing. “Therefore, five years is an appropriate term for this special permit.”

The city Planning Commission had recommended a 10-year extension.

The full City Council could vote as early as Sept. 14 on the permit extension, which could be granted on the condition that MSG come up with a “transportation management plan” to address concerns about how the arena’s loading operation could conflict with the state’s planned redevelopment of Penn Station and with pedestrian traffic.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has said MSG is not “compatible” with Penn, and has pushed city lawmakers to force the arena to comply with its planned redevelopment of the LIRR hub, including by moving a pedestrian bridge at the main entrance of the arena, and giving up a loading area between 31st and 33rd streets.

MSG has said the MTA’s plan could result in the New York Rangers not being able to play in their home arena for a full season. Garden officials have signaled their preference for a competing plan for Penn that would allow the arena to stay open, but would mean knocking down The Theater at Madison Square Garden to construct a grand train hall on Eighth Avenue.

In a statement, Madison Square Garden Entertainment said it was “disappointed” in the decision to limit the extension to five years.

“A short-term special permit is not in anyone’s best interest and undermines the ability to immediately revamp Penn Station and the surrounding area,” the Garden said. “The committees have done a grave disservice to New Yorkers today, in a shortsighted move that will further contribute to the erosion of the City — that’s true now and will be true five years from now.”