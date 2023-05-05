MTA's congestion pricing plan gets key federal approval

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is a step closer to charging new tolls to motorists driving in Manhattan, as federal regulators on Friday issued a key approval for the MTA’s congestion pricing proposal.

The Federal Highway Administration on Friday published its “letter of legal sufficiency” in response to the MTA’s environmental assessment for its “Central Business Tolling Program,” which aims to charge new tolls to cars driving below 60th Street in Manhattan.

With the federal government’s green light, the MTA can now make public its environmental assessment and solicit feedback from the public on its plan. A six-member Traffic Mobility Review Board, which includes a Long Island representative, is expected to hold public meetings before making recommendations on toll amounts.

The MTA has said it is considering charging most drivers up to $23, and those without E-ZPass up to $34.50.

The MTA hopes to roll out the new tolls sometime next year, and eventually generate $1 billion in new annual revenue. The money will be dedicated to the MTA’s capital program, which funds infrastructure improvements throughout the transit agency, including the Long Island Rail Road, which stands to get 10% of the new toll money.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MTA external relations chief John McCarthy, in a statement Friday, said the transit agency was “grateful” to federal regulators for their work.

“Congestion pricing is a generational opportunity to make it easier for people to get around in, and get to, the Central Business District, by reducing traffic and funding improvements to the public transit system,” McCarthy said.

Larry Penner, a transportation advocate who previously worked for the Federal Transit Administration, said “there is still a long road ahead before congestion pricing becomes a reality.” And, he said, that road is fraught with challenges.

“Elected officials on all levels of government will lobby for discounts or exemptions” from the tolls, predicted Penner, who expects police, seniors, commercial drivers and Manhattan residents will be among those looking to get out of paying. “More discounts translate to less revenues.”

Long Island drivers, at public hearings held last year, have also objected to having to pay more to drive in Manhattan. But Lisa Daglian, executive director of the MTA’s Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee, believes Long Islanders stand to gain from congestion pricing, both through investments in the LIRR and in improved driving conditions in toll zones.

“There’s bumper-to-bumper traffic going through the Midtown Tunnel. There’s bumper-to-bumper traffic going over the bridges,” Daglian said. “One of the major goals of congestion pricing is to reduce congestion, so people who find themselves driving in the zone … should find less traffic, which should speed their trip and save them time and money.”