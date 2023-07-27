Nearly 300 LIRR workers made $100,000-plus in overtime last year, report says

Nearly 300 Long Island Rail Road employees made more than $100,000 in overtime last year — more than at any other MTA agency — according to a new report on the transit authority’s payroll.

The report from the Empire Center on Public Policy, a conservative think tank, found that overtime “surged” at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, climbing from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $1.3 billion last year, despite promises from the agency to reign in overtime costs.

It was the MTA’s highest overtime bill since 2018, when the same report by the Empire Center exposed a record $1.35 billion in spending and led to several fraud investigations, and to five current or former LIRR employees being convicted on various charges related to lying about their work hours.

In a statement, MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan said overtime is a necessary means to address "thousands of positions still unfilled."

"However, because of long-standing union agreements, in many cases the distribution of overtime among employees is determined by seniority which can result in some employees getting a disproportionate share," Donovan said. "We will continue to look for ways to control overtime — especially when it goes to a few high earners."

According to the latest report, the MTA last year paid 566 workers $100,000 or more in overtime, up from 320 in 2021. Of those, 288 worked for the LIRR. The agency with the next highest number of employees making $100,000 or more in overtime was New York City Transit, which had 103 employees earning that much.

Among the MTA’s approximately 70,000 employees, 1,133 more than doubled their regular pay with overtime, up from 835 the previous year.

Check back for updates on this developing story.