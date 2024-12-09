MTA: Partial service suspension on LIRR between Jamaica, Hicksville

Long Island Rail Road mainline service is partially suspended in both directions between Jamaica and Hicksville as the MTA looks to clear a vehicle from tracks east of the Bellerose station, an authority spokesperson said Sunday evening.

The vehicle, which the MTA confirmed had been stuck on eastbound tracks near the Floral Park station since 4:52 p.m., led to a suspension of the Hempstead branch and delays along the Babylon, Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma lines, according to the LIRR.

"We will soon be restoring service on two tracks," MTA spokesperson Joana Flores said.

Two westbound tracks will be used to run trains in both directions, though additional delays and cancellations should be expected due to congestion, Flores said.

The LIRR is advising travelers to use its TrainTime app or visit new.mta.info to check for updates.