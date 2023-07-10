MTA rolls out new service alert system

Commuters can now get real-time information on rail, bus and subways delays by signing up for a new MTA Service Alert system, officials said Monday.

The alert can be customized so riders can choose which days to receive the information — including reroutes and cancellations — and whether they are sent as emails or text messages.

“This new approach to service alerts will ensure that we are communicating directly to customers about relevant service impacts consistently and simply across channels and will provide customers enhanced opportunities to receive timely updates on planned work,” MTA acting chief customer officer Shanifah Rieara said in a statement.

Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA, said the committee has been testing the notification system for several weeks.

She said the new alerts offer more direct and specific details on delays.

"The more info the MTA can get to riders and commuters the better, and the faster it gets to commuters the better," Daglian said. "This is another way for them to reach out. These alerts can always be made better and the MTA is always willing to listen."

To sign up, riders can go to cloud.info.mta.org/create-mta-service-alerts.

Officials said information about elevator and escalator service as well as MTA Bridges and Tunnels are still available on the existing MyMTAAlerts system.

The MTA in April briefly stopped using Twitter to post updates on delays, service outages and other traveler information after the company asked the MTA to pay $50,000 a year for access to the platform. The MTA resumed tweeting a week later when Twitter dropped its demand.

With John Asbury