Audit faults LIRR oversight of new 'M9' train fleet

The LIRR is still not doing enough to hold accountable the manufacturer of its long-delayed and problem-plagued fleet of new trains, including by failing to insist that the company fix defective rail cars before delivering them to the railroad, a new state audit found.

The audit by the office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli updates a March 2022 report that included a dozen recommendations to address mounting delays and cost overruns in the Long Island Rail Road’s $733.6 million purchase of 202 “M9” cars from Kawasaki Rail Car Inc.

The LIRR has failed to comply with half the earlier recommendations, according to the report, including by refusing to require that Kawasaki make fixes to car defects at its own plant in Pueblo, Colorado, rather than wait until after the cars are delivered to the railroad.

The LIRR and Kawasaki did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Although the railroad has said that some of the cars' problems were not discovered until they were delivered, the audit said that some tests that were supposed to be conducted at Kawasaki's facility never were, and that “issues disclosed by other tests were not addressed.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The railroad has also failed to notify Kawasaki that it “will not pay for increased costs related to directives for work not completed to contract specifications as well as increased consultant costs and LIRR’s administrative and oversight costs,” the audit found.

According to the audit, the railroad has said Kawasaki is “well aware” of its financial responsibility, and that the “LIRR plans to address this at the end of the contract.”

The audit also noted that since the 2022 report, the railroad’s budget for the fleet purchase has increased by $2.1 million to $735.7 million. The railroad has assessed $4.9 million in damages that it is withholding from Kawasaki, according to the report.

As of October, the LIRR said it has 176 M9 cars in service, with another two undergoing testing and expected to join the fleet soon. It expects the remaining two dozen cars to arrive by May — four years later than originally planned.

The rollout of the new cars has been plagued by delays, many of which the LIRR has blamed on Kawasaki. Since the first cars began arriving about four years ago, the LIRR has regularly had to send them back to the manufacturer to address what it called “workmanship issues” resulting in test failures, including faulty wiring, incorrect installation of vestibule flooring and problems with bathroom doors.

The railroad has said that COVID-related supply chain issues and parts shortages among the few manufacturers in the train car industry have compounded delays.

The new cars — dubbed the “unicorns” by some commuters because of their scarcity — aim to bolster the LIRR’s fleet of about 1,100 electric train cars, which have been stretched thin by service increases that came with the opening of Grand Central Madison earlier this year. New rail cars would also allow the LIRR to retire some of its oldest trains, the M3s, which are nearing their 40th birthday.