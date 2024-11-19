New York City: Consider public transportation to avoid holiday gridlock

Residents and visitors to New York City should walk, bike or leave the driving to bus and train operators during the holiday season's 15 "gridlock alert days" that fall between Wednesday and the end of the year, according to the city transportation department.

Wednesday through Friday and Nov. 26, all ahead of Thanksgiving, will be the most congested for the remainder of this month, according to the department, which also urged the use of public transportation Dec. 3 through 6, Dec. 10 through 13 and Dec. 17 through 19.

"Whether traveling for work, errands or recreation, please consider walking, biking or taking public transportation whenever possible," the transportation department's website says.

Those who typically endure city holiday traffic should know that congestion this year could be worse because of "the rise of Uber and Lyft" and an increase in the number of trucks, which "have the impact of two to three cars." said Samuel Schwartz, a former NYC traffic commissioner known as "Gridlock Sam" who has studied traffic speeds since 1971.

Schwartz noted that new modes of transportation, such as e-bikes, also play a role in slowing down overall traffic.

"The city has taken some steps to add bicycle lanes ... which is a good move," Schwartz said. "That means fewer lanes available for cars."

Saks Fifth Avenue canceled its legendary light show for this holiday season but Schwartz said there are still plenty of attractions that will clog streets and avenues. He said the "big draw" is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, the lighting of which on Dec. 4 will not only jam up roadways, but cause what he considers "pedlock" due to pedestrians looking to glimpse the ceremony.

"All the Wednesdays from Thanksgiving on are big matinee days," Schwartz said of other events that draw visitors. "We have a lot of Broadway shows. ... Radio City Music Hall sometimes has as many as five shows a day, and that draws thousands of people to the west side of Manhattan."

Despite the call to take public transportation, plunging gas prices could be hard for motorists to resist between now and the new year, according to Robert Sinclair, a spokesman for AAA Northeast.

The average price for a gallon of gas on Long Island has dropped from $3.47 this time last year to $2.97, Sinclair said. New York City's average fell from $3.66 a gallon to $3.08.

"People can afford to drive and drive longer distances," Schwartz said. "That will have a major impact on the getaway days. ... There is still some pent-up demand from the pandemic."