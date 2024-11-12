NYC's Saks Fifth Avenue cancels iconic light show

Saks Fifth Avenue will be merry, but less bright this holiday season. The luxury store told Newsday in a statement that it will not produce its annual light show at its flagship Manhattan location, as they are “changing their approach” to this holiday season. “In our 100th year, which also marks the anniversary of the flagship, we are celebrating the season by honoring the architectural significance of this iconic building, elegantly illuminating the facade and framing the holiday windows, as well as highlighting the fashion for which Saks Fifth Avenue is known,” a Saks Fifth Avenue spokesperson said. The iconic light show was an annual draw for tourists. Saks' holiday windows will continue to be on display starting late November. A spokesperson said the decision to nix the show was contemplated for some time and the store acknowledged it has been "a challenging year for luxury. “Like others, we are carefully managing our business to ensure the company is best-positioned for the future,” they said. Long Islanders interviewed said they were saddened to hear the news. Natalie Caruso, 55, of Miller Place, said Saks holds a special place in her heart. As a little girl, her parents would take her into the city to see the displays. Caruso said she brought her own children when they were young and continues to see it with them even though they are now grown. “It’s getting rid of tradition,” said Caruso. Since she works in Manhattan, the light show was a place where she would meet friends and loved ones until it stopped in January. Her family also makes a point to include relatives and friends from overseas, she said. Randi Saliel, 60, of Port Jefferson, said she and her family visited the light show every holiday season before the pandemic. This year she was thinking of returning to see it. “It’s kind of sad that it’s not going to be there any more,” said Saliel. It's "one of New York’s only attractions during the holiday time.” Steve Noon, 63, of Huntington, said “it's just too bad” about the light show, but wouldn’t be surprised if the store cut back the light show due to financial reasons, as he sees many stores hurting lately. “I think New Yorkers and tourists expect the lights every year,” Noon said. “But I wouldn’t want them cutting employees to support the cost.” Andrew Spieler, a professor of finance and business at Hofstra University, said his initial reaction to hearing the news of the light show was that it may not be a financial decision, but one targeted at conservation. Over the past decade, and especially in the past five years, public companies have adopted ‘ESG’ or environmental, social and governance, disclosures in their annual reports. These range from maternity and parental leave, to sustainability practices. “Companies are trying to show they’re concerned about the environment, they’re concerned about working conditions, all kinds of things,” Spieler said. “The light show is beautiful, but at the end of the day, it's using resources,” Spieler said.

