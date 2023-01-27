Northern State Parkway in Huntington to close overnights for drainage work

An eastbound section of the Northern State Parkway between exits 40 and 41 will close overnight for about two weeks beginning Monday for a drainage project to alleviate flooding, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Work to add or replace drainage structures and piping will take place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between State Route 110 and Wolf Hill Road in Huntington.

There will be a marked detour to reenter the parkway from southbound Route 110 to eastbound Old Country Road for about two miles onto eastbound Wolf Hill Road.

The DOT reminds motorists that fines for speeding are doubled in a work zone.