Driver delivering Newsday killed in single-vehicle crash in Old Brookville

A driver delivering Newsday was killed Saturday morning in Old Brookville after his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver was identified by Old Brookville police as Gurbaksh Singh, 39, of Hicksville. He was delivering newspapers for an independent distribution company, Newsday officials said, and was not a Newsday employee.

Detectives believe Richard Handal was his "Americanized name," said Mike Coen, chief of police for the Old Brookville police department.

"Unfortunately there were no witnesses so the cause of the crash is still under investigation. All that is known is the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the east side of Rt 107," Coen said in an email.

The crash occurred on Route 107, just north of Hoaglands Lane, at approximately 3:45 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.