State DOT to install thousands of signs across Long Island, warning drivers of low bridges, wrong way

With bridge strikes and wrong-way crashes on the rise on state roads, New York is installing new low-bridge warning signs and thousands of "Wrong Way" and "Do Not Enter" signs on roadways across Long Island.

Additionally, the state has added "Low Bridge Clearance" pavement warning markings at 17 bridges on parkway locations on Long Island, officials said.

In a statement last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said the 700-plus locations receiving new signage were selected "to improve driver awareness and enhance safety" on what are the busiest roads in Nassau and Suffolk and some of the busiest in New York state.

"Wrong-way drivers and over-height vehicles pose obvious safety hazards that can cause unspeakable tragedies and lead to unnecessary delays and hardships for motorists," Hochul said in a statement. "With these new signs and pavement markings, we are providing hard-to-ignore warnings that will help deter wrong-way drivers and over-height trucks to protect the safety of their fellow motorists."

While officials said no wrong-way incursion or accident statistics are available for Long Island roads, the DOT said there were 1,490 bridge-strike accidents on state roads between 2017-2021 — the number of incidents rising from 225 in 2017 to 344 in 2021, the last year statewide numbers were available.

The DOT said there have been 490 bridge strikes on state roads in Nassau and Suffolk since 2019.

The problem is more than just the sheer number of low overpasses and bridges on Long Island, said AAA Northeast spokesman Robert Sinclair. Many times, he said, vehicles involved in the bridge strikes — whether they're trucks, buses or other commercial vehicle — have had their drivers led astray and onto roads where their vehicles are prohibited because they're using generic GPS systems and not GPS systems set up specifically for commercial vehicles.

"You can't use the same GPS system car drivers use," Sinclair said. "You've got to get the GPS for commercial vehicles, either that or you can get into a lot of trouble."

The state said the low-bridge warning signs have been installed on many Long Island parkways, which prohibit truck, bus and other commercial traffic.

Most of these parkways were constructed in the first half of the 20th Century, designed with low stone-arch bridges and other low, restrictive underpasses meant to allow only passenger vehicle traffic.

Their height makes them highly susceptible to bridge strikes.

One location in the Town of Hempstead on the Meadowbrook Parkway has been struck 57 times since 2017, the DOT said, although it didn't specify the exact bridge location.

But, the DOT said the 17 low-bridge locations upgraded with pavement warning markings include locations on the Northern State, Meadowbrook Wantagh, Southern State and Heckscher parkways along with several other Long Island thoroughfares.

The 282 locations where signage was added include bridges and overpasses on the Southern and Northern State, Meadowbrook, Wantagh, Sagtikos-Sunken Meadow, Bethpage and Heckscher parkways and the Robert Moses Causeway.

State officials said the new signs are about 75% larger than previous signs and feature the height of each bridge and come with signpost reflectors.

The more than 3,600 wrong-way signage additions face "against normal traffic flow" — with one sign warning "Do Not Enter" followed by four that say: "Wrong Way."

State DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said officials trust the new signs and pavement markings will help "combat the dangerous instances of wrong-way driving and bridge strikes" on Long Island roads. But, in a statement Thursday, Dominguez also said: "While we remain committed to doing all we can to enhance the safety of our roadways, we need motorists to obey the rules of the road, drive responsibly and remain alert at all times."









