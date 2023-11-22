Tolls on New Jersey crossings increasing by 63 cents; AirTrain to JFK Airport increasing 25 cents

Driving across the bridges and tunnels that link New York City and New Jersey will cost more next year, along with AirTrain fares to Kennedy Airport, the Port Authority recently announced.

Motorists heading across the Port Authority's six crossings are scheduled to pay 63 cents more for tolls starting Jan. 7. AirTrain fares will increase by 25 cents.

For standard cars and trucks without E-ZPass, tolls at Port Authority crossings are expected to rise from $17 to $17.63, a 3.7% increase.

E-ZPass off-peak tolls for cars and other two-axle vehicles are expected to rise from $12.75 to $13.38, or 5%. E-ZPass peak tolls will increase from $14.75 to $15.38, or 4.3%. Discount plans will continue to be in effect.

WHAT TO KNOW Tolls at Port Authority operated crossings will increase 63 cents starting Jan. 7.

AirTrain fares at Kennedy and Newark airports will also go up 25 cents starting March 3.

Transit advocates denounced the AirTrain fare hikes.

Commuters taking public transportation to get to Kennedy and Newark airports will also shell out a quarter more to travel there by AirTrain, raising the single ride fare to $8.50 on March 3. This reflects a 3% uptick in an AirTrain single ride ticket.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The toll and fare hikes included in the 2024 proposed budget plans were triggered by a 3.7% increase in the consumer price index over a year period starting in September 2022.

Automatic annual inflation-based adjustments were authorized by the authority’s board in 2019, which raised the AirTrain fare that year from $5 to $7.75. This is the third inflation-based fare boost.

Under the 2019 board authorization, AirTrain fares increase when the cumulative impact of inflation triggers a $0.25 increase, according to the agency. Toll increases are authorized to increase annually based on inflation.

The Port Authority operates and maintains the crossings between New York City and New Jersey, which are the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.

Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton said the airports are getting revamped with a $30 billion investment, and the agency must keep up with inflation.

“With a $30 billion investment, we simply have to keep pace with inflation … we're trying to ensure that passengers travel through the airports (that) are as efficient and pleasant and appealing as possible,” Cotton said following a monthly board meeting.

Massive improvements are ongoing at Kennedy and Newark airports. LaGuardia Airport won numerous awards for its $8 billion transformation, with some final touches still being completed.

Danny Pearlstein, spokesman for Riders Alliance, a transit advocacy group, blasted the fare increases, saying the AirTrain should be free. He said the fare hikes discourage people from taking public transportation to the airports and will increase the number of vehicles on the roads.

“Every increase in the fare, whether it’s a quarter or anything else, tips the balance in favor of driving or being driven to the airport and that’s why the fare is such a folly," Pearlstein said.

“If you have a family of 3, 4, or 5, it’s looking increasingly competitive to take a taxi or to park in long-term parking at the airport,"

The AirTrain at Kennedy connects to the Long Island Rail Road and the subway at Jamaica and Howard Beach stations. At Newark Liberty International Airport Station, the AirTrain connects to NJ Transit, PATH and Amtrak.

Increased commuter and toll costs follow MTA-related increases that took place in August and September.

The MTA raised LIRR one-way, off-peak tickets by 4.6%. The weekly and monthly ticket rates increased by roughly 4.3% in September.

A nearly 6% toll hike for E-ZPass customers went into effect on the MTA’s bridges and tunnels in August while all other drivers saw a 10% increase.

The Port Authority has budgeted $9.3 billion for operating expenses, debt service and deferred expenses and capital investments that include renovations at Kennedy Airport, replacement of Newark Airport’s 2.5-mile AirTrain system and a new Port Authority bus terminal. The agency's budget is set to be adopted in December.