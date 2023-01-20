Port Washington Branch service resumes after truck hit bridge near Plandome

Train service on the Port Washington Branch of the Long Island Rail Road has resumed between Port Washington and Great Neck, after it was suspended due to a truck striking a railroad bridge just south of the Plandome station on Friday, officials said.

Nassau County Police said 6th Precinct officers responded to the scene after the truck struck the overpass on Stonytown Road. The bridge, which straddles the two-lane road near the entrance to Plandome Village, has marked low clearance warnings, shown in online photos.

The LIRR said the incident was reported at 9:08 a.m. and said service was suspended at 9:10 a.m. Bus service was put in place between Port Washington and Great Neck, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries from the crash.