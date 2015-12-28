LIRR: Ronkonkoma line nearly on time; car hits crossing gate

The Long Island Rail Road is on or close to schedule Monday morning after delays and cancellations caused by a car that wound up on the tracks near Bethpage.

The car broke through a crossing gate, initially causing delays averaging 25 minutes during the early morning rush, the LIRR said.

Shortly before 8 a.m. delays were averaging 10 minutes, the LIRR said in a notice to customers on its website.

By shortly before 8:30 a.m. the Ronkonkoma branch was on or close to schedule, according to the LIRR.