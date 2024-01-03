Famed Penn Station pizzeria serving up slices again

Penn Station commuters can get a slice of the past now that a beloved pizzeria on the main concourse has reopened.

The famed subterranean slice joint, Rose's Pizza, shuttered for several years, reopened just before the new year to greet LIRR travelers with a bite before their ride.

The MTA announced the reopening Tuesday online. The renovated pizza shop on the Long Island Rail Road concourse, now goes by the name "Rose Pizza" and includes new signage. It also has a red subway tile interior, table and counter seating and a bar full of beer taps with cans also available.

Penn Station teased the reopening for more than a year following construction and pandemic disruptions.

The pizzeria and other Penn Station restaurants closed as part of a $600 million renovation project to clean up the LIRR terminal, including raising the ceilings and widening walkways by pushing back businesses. It is part of a larger $7 billion overhaul of Penn Station.