Kids, driver escape injury after school bus crash in South Hempstead

Seven children onboard and the driver of a school bus escaped injury Thursday after a crash on the Southern State Parkway in South Hempstead, the New York State Police said.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash about 3 p.m. on the westbound parkway near Exits 19 and 20, state police said.

Authorities did not immediately know where the bus was heading at the time of the crash, the children's ages or where they attended school.

A passenger from one of the other vehicles was taken to a hospital as a precaution but police did not specify any possible injuries. They also did not immediately provide additional details about the crash.