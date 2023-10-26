Long IslandTransportation

Kids, driver escape injury after school bus crash in South Hempstead

State Police said that seven children onboard and the driver of...

State Police said that seven children onboard and the driver of a school bus were uninjured after the vehicle was involved in a crash Thursday on the Southern State Parkway in South Hempstead. Credit: James Carbone

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

Seven children onboard and the driver of a school bus escaped injury Thursday after a crash on the Southern State Parkway in South Hempstead, the New York State Police said.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash about 3 p.m. on the westbound parkway near Exits 19 and 20, state police said.

Authorities did not immediately know where the bus was heading at the time of the crash, the children's ages or where they attended school.

A passenger from one of the other vehicles was taken to a hospital as a precaution but police did not specify any possible injuries. They also did not immediately provide additional details about the crash.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Shinnecock asks for high school ... Amityville mascot suit ... Monster Storms: Sandy Credit: Newsday

Updated 27 minutes ago Santos pleads not guilty ... Shinnecock asks for high school ... Amityville mascot suit ... Monster Storms: Sandy

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Shinnecock asks for high school ... Amityville mascot suit ... Monster Storms: Sandy Credit: Newsday

Updated 27 minutes ago Santos pleads not guilty ... Shinnecock asks for high school ... Amityville mascot suit ... Monster Storms: Sandy

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

HALLOWEENSALE5 months for 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime