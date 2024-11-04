Long IslandTransportation

LIRR back to normal after signal problems near Grand Central caused trains to be rerouted

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

The LIRR is operating normally after signal trouble near Grand Central Terminal caused delays and the rerouting of rush hour trains Monday, the MTA said.

The LIRR Port Washington Branch and Far Rockaway branches, which were listed as "rerouted" earlier this morning, were running at a normal schedule as of 10:35 a.m. according to the MTA website.

Both the 8:33 a.m. train from Port Washington and the 8:11 a.m. train from Far Rockaway to Grand Central were been rerouted to Penn Station, the agency said on X.

The 7:37 a.m. train from Huntington to Grand Central was also rerouted to Penn Station. Other Grand Central-bound lines operated 10 to 15 minutes late.

Commuters can check the MTA website for updates, the MTA said.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

