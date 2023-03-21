Friday trains being added year-round to the South Fork Commuter Connection Service, LIRR says

Friday trains that normally stop running for the summer are being added to the South Fork Commuter Connection Service, as part of a reshuffling of Long Island Rail Road schedules to shift trains to the new Grand Central Madison terminal.

MTA spokesman David Steckel said that as part of the redo, hundreds of more daily trains have been added to the schedule throughout the system, and the additional trains for the South Fork are part of that shake-up.

On Fridays, eastbound trains are to depart Speonk at 6 a.m., with stops at Westhampton, Hampton Bays, Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Amagansett. There will be another train departing Hampton Bays at 8:26 a.m. with stops at Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Amagansett and Montauk.

As for those going westbound on Friday, a train will depart Amagansett at 7:13 a.m., with stops at East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton and Hampton Bays. And there will be a train departing Montauk at 12:56 p.m. with stops at Amagansett, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton, Hampton Bays, Westhampton and Speonk.

Before the still-in-progress scheduling changes due to the opening of Grand Central Madison earlier this year, “these Friday trains would have been suspended from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Now, they will operate year-round,” according to a Tuesday news release from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs railroad.

The release says that morning shuttle buses connect with the 6 a.m. train from Speonk and 8:26 a.m. train from Hampton Bays. While parking is available at most stations, there are restrictions at Bridgehampton and East Hampton stations.

Regular tickets are valid on the train. The one-way fare is $3.25, $89 for a monthly pass and $30.75 weekly.

Grand Central Madison — an $11 billion project dating back decades — debuted last month in a chaotic rollout that originally left tens of thousands of riders furious as fewer trains were scheduled to depart and arrive via Penn Station.