$8 million to repave Southern State Parkway in Suffolk

A section of the Southern State Parkway in Suffolk County will be repaved in the spring as part of a $100 million statewide effort to restore hundreds of lane miles of pavement, officials announced.

The $8 million resurfacing project on the parkway will cover about 36 lane miles from exits 32 to 39, according to Stephen Canzoneri, a spokesman with the state Department of Transportation. The area stretches between North Amityville and Huntington near Exit 32 and Babylon and Deer Park near Exit 39.

Sixty-six other locations across the state will also be resurfaced, including the Grand Central Parkway from Main Street to 168th Street in Queens.

“This $100 million will lengthen the lifespan of dozens of roads across the State, making them more resilient in the face of future extreme weather conditions,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a release.

The current $32.9 billion state Department of Transportation five-year capital plan, inclusive of federal formula funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is aimed at modernizing roads and bridges.

In November, the state completed $27 million in repaving projects, including a section of the Northern State Parkway. The $13.9 million repaving job, between Route 110 in Huntington and Routes 347/454 in Smithtown, started in June and includes new lane markings.

A $13 million resurfacing project on Northern Boulevard also included repairing or replacing drainage structures and adding 80 new sidewalk ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.