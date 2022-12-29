Southwest Airlines delays, cancellations: Some questions and answers

Southwest Airlines has set up an online service tool to help customers impacted by recent disruptions and cancellations, and the federal government is promising it will ensure the airline meets its obligations. For passengers caught up in the meltdown, here is a basic guide of what to expect.

How do I get a refund?

Passengers with flights canceled from Dec. 24 through Jan. 2 can request a refund online to the “original form of payment,” according to Southwest. It’s unclear how long it will take to obtain the refund, but some passengers turning up at MacArthur Airport were getting vouchers on the spot. Earlier this week, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg noted passengers can obtain cash refunds as well. The company set up an online service tool to assist stranded passengers here.

Do I get reimbursed for expenses related to the disruption?

For passengers whose flights were scrapped or significantly delayed between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2, receipts can be submitted via email on the airline's website here.

The company says online, “We will honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation.” The company also said it will reimburse travelers for other forms of transportation, including coach class flights on other airlines.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation customer service dashboard, for cancellations and significant delays caused by the airline, Southwest is committed to providing cash or vouchers for meals; as well as providing complimentary hotel accommodations and free ground transportation to and from the hotel when passengers are impacted by an overnight cancellation.

What about lost luggage?

According to a company spokesperson and the airline’s customer service plan, if luggage is delayed or lost for reasons outside the passenger’s control, a mishandled-baggage report can be filed at the airport, online or over the phone along with a claim for consideration of reimbursement. Passengers unable to find their luggage can check here.

According to federal regulations, if the airline deems the luggage is lost, passengers can be reimbursed up to $3,800 for the contents inside the bag. Each airline has its own policy regarding when luggage is considered lost, but most airlines do so within five and 14 days after the flight.

Why can’t I reach anyone at Southwest over the phone?

The company noted the lines are very busy as it manages high call volumes but are fully staffed to process calls. Some overwhelmed passengers also turned up at the company’s counter at MacArthur Airport this week for what they considered to be faster assistance.

When will Southwest flight schedules return to normal?

The company said Thursday it continued to trim its schedule and anticipates returning to normal by Friday with little disruption. “With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued Customers and Employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy,” the company said on its website.