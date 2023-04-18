30 speed cameras start operating in construction work zones this week around New York

Speed cameras will begin operating in construction work zones on Long Island and throughout New York State under a pilot program that begins this week, officials announced Monday.

The 30 automated speed cameras will be in work zones following a bill signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul last year to raise awareness of construction work zones and the dangers posed to workers by speeding traffic.

The cameras will result in warnings to speeding drivers for the first 30 days of the program, followed by escalating fines for speeding violations in work zones.

After the warning period, any driver found speeding above a certain level will be fined based on license plate images and radar readings sent to the state Department of Transportation. Officials said cameras will not record images of drivers.

Citations will be sent by mail to New York residents within two weeks of the violation ranging from $50 for the first violation, $75 for the second violation, $100 for the third ticket and additional $100 fines for any tickets within 18 months of the first violation. Tickets will be mailed within 45 days to out-of-state residents.

Unpaid fines may result in a hold on registration until fines are paid. Fines can be contested within 30 days after citations are received. The state will use 60% of fines collected to help pay for work zone safety projects, officials said.

Drivers were alerted to the new speed cameras on parkway billboards and on the Long Island Expressway. Cameras are being added to work zones on 20 Department of Transportation-maintained roads statewide and 10 cameras on the upstate New York State Thruway.

Officials did not disclose the exact locations of the cameras Monday

Hochul, in a news release Monday, said the cameras are being added due to a rising number of work zone speeding violations leading to highway worker injuries and deaths. The cameras are being rolled out as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week from April 17 through April 21.

"This new pilot program will be instrumental in encouraging safe driving habits in highway work zones and protecting the lives of those who help maintain a safe and reliable highway system," Hochul said in the release.

State troopers will also be dressed as highway maintenance workers as part of Operation Hardhat stationed in active highway work zones throughout the state to crack down on speeding, and any drivers ignoring highway workers or not following the state’s “move over law” to change lanes to avoid construction or emergency vehicles. State police will hold unannounced speeding crackdowns in work zones through October.

Last year, state police issued 3,062 tickets during the undercover operation, following 2,336 tickets issued in 2021.