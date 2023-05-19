New York suspends construction near three summertime destinations

Sunworshippers flocking to Long Island’s sandy shores this summer will be spared travel headaches at two popular beach crossings with ongoing construction paused for the season.

Work will be suspended at the Loop and Meadowbrook Parkway drawbridges and also temporarily halted at the southern approach to Shelter Island's South Ferry on State Route 114 in North Haven, state officials announced Friday.

Built in 1934, the bridges are a vital link to beach destinations. With traffic near normal, construction to restore both decks kicked off last fall. The Loop Parkway's eastbound span and the center sections of the Meadowbrook Parkway's two spans were completed over the past seven months.

The Loop drawbridge over Long Creek is one of the primary routes connecting south Nassau County to the Long Beach barrier Island, including Point Lookout, Lido Beach, Long Beach and Atlantic Beach.

The Meadowbrook Parkway drawbridge over Sloop Channel leads to Jones Beach.

Rehabilitation near the Shelter Island South Ferry will also resume in the fall. Among the repairs there, the road is being elevated to match the ferry dock’s new height, bulkheads are being constructed, and a nearby parking area is being raised.

"Visitors from across the world come to Long Island to enjoy our world-renowned beaches, scenic wonders and tourist attractions," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "By pausing construction this summer on these projects, we are ensuring that residents and visitors spend less time in their cars and more time enjoying these attractions with family and friends."