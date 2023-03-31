Texting while driving to be focus of next week's national enforcement campaign by Suffolk sheriff, police

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office has a message for motorists: Don't text and drive.

That as the sheriff's office will join the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration "U Drive. U Text. U Pay" campaign — a weeklong enforcement initiative.

"Distracted driving is a leading cause of vehicle crashes on our county's roads, and most of this distraction is attributed to texting while driving," Suffolk Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said in a statement Friday. "If you text and drive in Suffolk County we will pull you over and you will be fined."

The campaign is slated to run April 3-10, with the Suffolk sheriff joining a host of other agencies statewide. Suffolk County Police said would be participating in the weeklong national campaign.

"Distracted driving is a dangerous habit for drivers and puts everyone on our roadways at risk," Suffolk police said in a statement. "Suffolk County Police officers continuously monitor for motorists who utilize mobile devices while driving as well as engage in other forms of distracted driving … While the Suffolk County Police Department is not participating in this initiative, we utilize similar campaigns and are always on patrol for those violating vehicle and traffic laws."

Nassau County police said "they’re not involved in the actual campaign" next week. State Police did not immediately respond to inquiries asking if they were participating.

According to statistics from the Traffic Safety Culture Index, the AAA Foundation reported that although nearly 96% of all drivers believed it was "very or extremely dangerous" to read a text or email while driving, four out of 10 drivers surveyed admitted doing so within the past 30 days. But, the Suffolk sheriff said drivers should be aware doing so could be a very costly mistake.

A first-time violation involves a fine of $50 to $200 and five points on a driver's license.

A second violation within 18 months results in a fine of $50 to $250 and five points, while a third violation in an 18-month period results in another five points — and a fine of up to $450.

Advice from the sheriff's office: